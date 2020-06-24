More businesses to reopen next week following ease in lockdown restrictions

Pubs, restaurants and cinemas can open from July 4. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Pubs, cinemas, restaurants and hairdressers are just some of the businesses preparing to open in North Somerset next week after the Prime Minister announced an ease in lockdown restrictions.

North Somerset Council has welcomed the new measures and is calling for people to support businesses and help rebuild the local economy.

The new measures come into effect on July 4, and will enable two households to meet up in any setting while following social distancing measures.

Holiday accommodation can also reopen from that date, including self-contained premises, hotels, B&Bs and campsites.

Pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and places of worship can open again as long as social distancing measures can be maintained.

The same applies to most leisure facilities and tourist attractions including outdoor gyms and playgrounds, cinemas, museums, galleries, theme parks and arcades as well as libraries, social clubs and community centres.

To enable businesses to open, social distancing measures have been reduced to ‘one metre plus’ – although people should still keep two metres apart wherever it is possible to do so.

Council leader Don Davies said: “These new measures will be welcomed by everyone who has been unable to see friends and family at home for the last three months, and by the many businesses who have not been able to operate during lockdown.

“Pubs, restaurants, cafés, churches and hairdressers play a vital role in bringing communities together and providing much-needed social contact.

“This is something that has been missing for many people over the last few months, so it’s great that people will be able to rebuild their social worlds and that our businesses will be able to begin trading again.

“For our own part we will work to reopen our libraries and our public buildings, but we’ll only do so when we are confident that all the necessary safety precautions are in place.

“The virus hasn’t vanished, so it’s important that everyone plays their part and continues to practise good hand hygiene and social distancing.

“Our businesses have had an incredibly hard time this year, and they have followed the rules by staying closed while they were required to do so. Let’s all now support them as they begin to trade again and shop locally whenever possible to enable our local economy to rebuild itself.”