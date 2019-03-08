Housing plans for stone quarry put forward again

A former stone quarry on the outskirts of Weston could still be transformed into a housing estate - despite the plans stalling for years.

Marshalls Mono Ltd has sought outline planning permission from North Somerset Council to transform Bleadon Quarry into a small housing development with more than 40 houses.

Marshalls previously used the land for manufacturing and distributing concrete products but could be set to hold 42 homes and some employment space.

Planning permission for housing was first sought in 2014 and North Somerset Council backed the scheme, but Marshalls has not been able to progress the scheme yet because it has needed to use the site for longer than anticipated.

In the application's design and access statement, agents Gerald Eve said: "The former quarry site sits within a predominantly residential area except to the south and east where it abuts open countryside.

"Because the excavated base of the former quarry is so much lower than the surrounding land, it is difficult to see into the site or to experience space beyond the excavated boundaries.

"The application proposes the demolition of all industrial buildings and associated offices, storage facilities, plant and machinery on the site and their replacement with a mixed-use development comprising the erection of up to 42 houses."

This is the latest development planned for Bleadon after the local authority gave the green light to build 60 homes off Bleadon Hill - despite concerns about traffic.

The size of the proposed houses for the quarry development are not yet known.

The statement said, when allocating the number of houses, there were certain issues the developers had to consider.

It said the developers considered shadows - so the houses would not be constantly in the shade during cooler months - risk of rock fall and different points of pedestrian and vehicle access.

The plans would see a new access point created on Bridge Road between Magnolia Cottage and The Poplars, and the application will include speed reduction measures including a speed table.

To view the full quarry application, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk and search 19/P/0835/OUT