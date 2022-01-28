News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

One quarter of new homes in Haywood Village bought by Bristolians

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 8:52 AM January 28, 2022
Haywood Village

Haywood Village. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

Around a quarter of all new residents moving to Haywood Village are from Bristol.

According to housing developer Persimmon Homes - the company which built the new housing estate - Haywood Village has become a 'popular destination' for those wishing to escape the city.

Persimmon says Bristolians have bought around 300 homes thus far, and expects the number to rise in the coming years as people change their working habits due to the pandemic.

Construction began in 2013 and is not yet complete. The estate will continue to expand into much of the brownfield land at the old airfield. 

This also comes after new data released from property website Zoopla, says more Bristolians are moving into Weston than they are to the city centre.

According to Zoopla, the average house price in Weston in the last 12 months is £259,997, up six per cent on 2020 figures but remains below the national average of £329,291.

Housing News
Weston-super-Mare News

