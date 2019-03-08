Roundabout faces more roadworks?

Work has already begun at Arnolds Way for Bloor Homes' first phase. Archant

Planning permission is being sought to increase the size of a roundabout in Yatton – only a couple of years after it was made bigger.

The North End roundabout is an important link providing routes to the High Street, new homes plus towards Kingston Seymour and the M5.

Bloor Homes made it bigger three years ago before building houses off the roundabout. A new school and care village are planned within the same development.

But Curo Housing Ltd has asked North Somerset Council to change the layout again, to make it more oval in shape.

It has bought land to the east of the roundabout which Hallam Land Management received planning permission to build 170 homes.

The proposed changes to the roundabout have been on the cards for some time.

Yatton Parish Council supports the scheme – which includes traffic islands for pedestrians – and hopes better landscaping will bring the gateway to the village back up to standard.