More than 100 Christmas jobs created in Highbridge

Bakkavor Desserts has created 127 new jobs, in time for Christmas. Archant

More than 100 new jobs are being created in Highbridge, at a time when unemployment levels are reaching the highest national levels in three years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bakkavor Desserts plan to recruit 127 new staff in the run up to Christmas, which is traditionally a peak period for food manufacturing and the retail sector.

The announcement aims to show Bakkavor’s commitment to supporting the local economy at a critical time, particularly with the Highbridge and Burnham areas being affected by a fall in tourism during the summer months.

Business director of Bakkavor Desserts, Shona Taylor, said: “As we gear up for a busy Christmas period, we are delighted to be creating significant employment opportunities at a very challenging time for the local economy - and for people that have lost jobs in our community this year, we hope our new recruitment drive can help people to rebuild their lives and their careers before Christmas.”