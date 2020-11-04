Advanced search

More than 100 Christmas jobs created in Highbridge

PUBLISHED: 16:54 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 04 November 2020

Bakkavor Desserts has created 127 new jobs, in time for Christmas.

More than 100 new jobs are being created in Highbridge, at a time when unemployment levels are reaching the highest national levels in three years.

Bakkavor Desserts plan to recruit 127 new staff in the run up to Christmas, which is traditionally a peak period for food manufacturing and the retail sector.

The announcement aims to show Bakkavor’s commitment to supporting the local economy at a critical time, particularly with the Highbridge and Burnham areas being affected by a fall in tourism during the summer months.

Business director of Bakkavor Desserts, Shona Taylor, said: “As we gear up for a busy Christmas period, we are delighted to be creating significant employment opportunities at a very challenging time for the local economy - and for people that have lost jobs in our community this year, we hope our new recruitment drive can help people to rebuild their lives and their careers before Christmas.”

