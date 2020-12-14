More than 10,000 calls made to coronavirus helpline since start of lockdown

Published: 2:00 PM December 14, 2020

A coronavirus helpline has received more than 10,000 calls since start of lockdown. - Credit: SCC

A regional coronavirus helpline has received more than 10,000 calls since its launch in April.

The service, run by Somerset County Council, signposts residents to a large range of vital support such as emergency food parcels, prescription collections and hospital transport for those who need it.

As well as this, the Somerset Coronavirus Helpline helps people with employment, housing, waste and financial help, personal care and emotional support.

The service can also help providers such as care homes, provide business advice as well as aid other enquiries.

The coronavirus helpline has been set up by local councils in Somerset working with organisations such as Mindline, Citizens Advice Bureau and the Community Council for Somerset (CCS) Village Agents and the service went live on April 6.

To contact the Somerset coronavirus helpline, call 03007 906275.

The service is manned seven days a week, from 8am to 6pm including Bank Holidays.