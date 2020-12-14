News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury Home > News

More than 10,000 calls made to coronavirus helpline since start of lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 2:00 PM December 14, 2020   
A coronavirus helpline has received more than 10,000 calls since start of lockdown.

A coronavirus helpline has received more than 10,000 calls since start of lockdown. - Credit: SCC

A regional coronavirus helpline has received more than 10,000 calls since its launch in April.  

The service, run by Somerset County Council, signposts residents to a large range of vital support such as emergency food parcels, prescription collections and hospital transport for those who need it. 

As well as this, the Somerset Coronavirus Helpline helps people with employment, housing, waste and financial help, personal care and emotional support.  

The service can also help providers such as care homes, provide business advice as well as aid other enquiries. 

The coronavirus helpline has been set up by local councils in Somerset working with organisations such as Mindline, Citizens Advice Bureau and the Community Council for Somerset (CCS) Village Agents and the service went live on April 6. 

To contact the Somerset coronavirus helpline, call 03007 906275.

The service is manned seven days a week, from 8am to 6pm including Bank Holidays. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man and woman arrested after baby found dead in Weston
  2. 2 Newborn baby found dead in Weston garden
  3. 3 Man dies and woman in serious condition following collision in Weston
  1. 4 Vaccinations begin for people in North Somerset
  2. 5 Police trace mother of newborn baby found dead in Weston
  3. 6 Balancing a first born and a booming business during a pandemic
  4. 7 Family pay tribute to 'happy, talented, perfect son' who died in Avonmouth explosion
  5. 8 Head of council's new waste service appointed
  6. 9 Armed offenders burgle Weston home
  7. 10 'Real bargains' on offer in Weston's independent shops

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Independent chocolate shop opens in Weston town centre

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

North Somerset Council

Supported living centre set to open in Weston-super-Mare in the new year

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Free parking on Saturdays to support Weston businesses

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon

Worle shop thanks customers for support

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon