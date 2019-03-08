Advanced search

More than 120 homes to be built near Worle despite 'not ideal' road layout proposal

PUBLISHED: 17:56 25 September 2019

Bloor Homes has applied to build 125 homes on the Westacres Caravan Park site. Picture: Google

Bloor Homes has applied to build 125 homes on the Westacres Caravan Park site. Picture: Google

Archant

Councillors have unanimously agreed amended plans to build more than 120 homes on the outskirts of Worle, despite the scheme being described as 'not ideal'.

Bloor Homes applied to North Somerset Council to build 125 homes in the former Westacres Caravan Park site in West Wick in April.

North Somerset councillors called for a number of changes to the application when they visited the site, in Wolvershill Road, last month and Bloor Homes submitted a revised scheme on September 4.

Homeowners should have had until Monday to comment, but the amended plans went before the council's planning and regulatory committee on September 18.

The site is at risk of flooding but the plans have satisfied the Environment Agency.

The application was met with 38 objections.

MORE: Revised scheme submitted by Bloor Homes.

People raised issues including access to neighbouring St Anne's Primary School, a loss of green space and inadequate access.

Cllr Bridget Petty, speaking at the meeting, said: "I am impressed by this application, this would be a positive place to live and children and families would feel safe.

"There is a clear commitment from the developer towards being green and sustainable and it is exciting to see affordable housing in there which North Somerset is crying out for."

The 4.5-hectare site features hard-standing pitches and a number of dilapidated buildings.

The plans noted 30 per cent of the homes will be affordable - as is North Somerset's requirement with a development of this size.

Planning officers said the site has been allocated for housing since 2007 and the homes would 'create a good quality living environment for residents while protecting biodiversity and the living conditions of neighbours'.

Cllr Terry Porter added: "If we turn this application down we would be in a difficult position.

"The access and parking issues are not ideal with the road layout.

"If this went to an enquiry we would probably lose it."

The developer has agreed to provide financial contributions to fund the construction of cycle path links by the council to public rights of way at the north and south, and fund the addition of double yellow lines in Wolvershill Road and the surrounding neighbourhood to prevent on-street parking.

