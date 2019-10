More than 50 homes hit by power cut

Church Road, in Highbridge. Goggle Street View

More than 50 homes have been left without power in a Somerset town this afternoon (Tuesday).

Fifty three houses in Highbridge, in Church Road, have been shut off from power since around 1pm this afternoon.

The problem is set to be resolved by Western Power Distribution by 5.30pm today.

More updates to follow.