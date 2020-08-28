More than 80 homes hit by power cut

Jasmine Drive in Highbridge. Picture: Google Street View Google Street View

More than 80 homes have been left without power in a Somerset town this morning (Friday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eighty-one houses in Highbridge, in Jasmine Close, have been without electricity since around 12.40am.

The problem is set to be resolved by Western Power Distribution by 11am.