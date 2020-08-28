Advanced search

More than 80 homes hit by power cut

PUBLISHED: 07:57 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 28 August 2020

Jasmine Drive in Highbridge. Picture: Google Street View

Jasmine Drive in Highbridge. Picture: Google Street View

Google Street View

More than 80 homes have been left without power in a Somerset town this morning (Friday).

Eighty-one houses in Highbridge, in Jasmine Close, have been without electricity since around 12.40am.

The problem is set to be resolved by Western Power Distribution by 11am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Town centre businesses struggling due to new social distancing measures

Palmers Butchers.

M5 collision sparks police appeal

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man arrested after stabbing in Weston

A man has been arrested after a 26-year-old was found with a puncture wound to his leg in Baker Street.

Town centre businesses struggling due to new social distancing measures

Palmers Butchers.

M5 collision sparks police appeal

Stock Image Police Jacket Sign. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal after Weston burglary

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Weston.

Children face ‘dangerous’ walk to school after bus route withdrawn

Route children are expected to walk or cycle along

Latest from the Weston Mercury

More than 80 homes hit by power cut

Jasmine Drive in Highbridge. Picture: Google Street View

Neighbours critical of plans for more than 90 homes in village

The site in Ebdon Road. Picture: Simon Pashley

Weston’s wait for a league win continues after Taunton St Andrews win by 121 runs

A pair of Weston Cricket Club stumps at Devonshire Road.

Weston manager Bartlett is left ‘proud’ of young lads in pre-season win at Slimbridge

18-year-old Ryan Jones put in an accomplished performance for Weston in their 2-1 victory at Slimbridge. Picture: Will.T.Photography.

Broom and Bird crowned Brean club champions

Dan Broom celebrates at Brean