More than 80 homes hit by power cut
PUBLISHED: 07:57 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 28 August 2020
Google Street View
More than 80 homes have been left without power in a Somerset town this morning (Friday).
Eighty-one houses in Highbridge, in Jasmine Close, have been without electricity since around 12.40am.
The problem is set to be resolved by Western Power Distribution by 11am.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.