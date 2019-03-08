Weston women feature in museum's art exhibition

Sue Green presents her portrait exhibition, More Than Meets The Eye, at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Artworks which showcase the journey of women's lives are on display at Weston Museum.

Portrait pictures of 'ordinary Weston women' feature at artist Sue Green's More Than Meets The Eye exhibition, which runs until September 1.

Sue, before the event opened on Monday, said: "I'm actually quite excited.

"I didn't become a professional artist until around 15 years ago, and I took inspiration from an exhibition in Yeovil for my latest works.

"My youngest model is (aged) 17 and the eldest is in her 80s, and the exhibition details the lives of women who have survived cancer, through to getting the results they wanted at Slimming World."

Almost 20 women feature in displays, and the artist also takes stills of insects and beautiful landscapes.

For more information about the free event, visit www.westonmuseum.org