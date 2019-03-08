Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Weston women feature in museum's art exhibition

PUBLISHED: 17:00 21 August 2019

Sue Green presents her portrait exhibition, More Than Meets The Eye, at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sue Green presents her portrait exhibition, More Than Meets The Eye, at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Artworks which showcase the journey of women's lives are on display at Weston Museum.

Portrait pictures of 'ordinary Weston women' feature at artist Sue Green's More Than Meets The Eye exhibition, which runs until September 1.

Sue, before the event opened on Monday, said: "I'm actually quite excited.

"I didn't become a professional artist until around 15 years ago, and I took inspiration from an exhibition in Yeovil for my latest works.

"My youngest model is (aged) 17 and the eldest is in her 80s, and the exhibition details the lives of women who have survived cancer, through to getting the results they wanted at Slimming World."

Almost 20 women feature in displays, and the artist also takes stills of insects and beautiful landscapes.

For more information about the free event, visit www.westonmuseum.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

Steakhouse chain seeks to open restaurant in Weston

Fans of steak will be hopeful Miller & Carter does open a restaurant in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Pixabay

Weston father with long history of mental illness found hanged in Clarence Park

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Two men arrested after stabbing

River Yeo bridge, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

Steakhouse chain seeks to open restaurant in Weston

Fans of steak will be hopeful Miller & Carter does open a restaurant in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Pixabay

Weston father with long history of mental illness found hanged in Clarence Park

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Two men arrested after stabbing

River Yeo bridge, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS – Weston’s American footballers win title in remarkable debut campaign

Weston Supers are national champions.

Speedway: Rebels host play-off rivals Sheffield

Todd Kurtz celebrates a race win for Somerset earlier this season (pic Colin Burnett)

Weston’s Laird delighted at first win on the board after victory at Hayes & Yeading

Scott Laird in action for Weston. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Cricket: Somerset set for final-day run chase at Warwickshire

Jamie Overton of Somerset with an appeal for a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Caravan park staff praised for saving guest’s life

Accommodation for Explore
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists