More thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Lightning over Weston captured by Shelly Williams. Archant

Severe thunderstorms are forecast for North Somerset for the next five days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of thunderstorms from today (Thursday) until Monday.

Heavy showers are also expected and may cause flooding or disruption to travel.

There is a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with potential for damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes and large hail.

The sky above Weston and Worle was lit up by spectacular lightning last night following a heat wave.

Temperatures have dipped slightly today to 26 degrees, and they are expected to drop to 21 degrees by Saturday.