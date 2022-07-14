Most-fined North Somerset street for drivers revealed

The North Somerset street where the most fines are issued to motorists has been revealed - with more than 650 tickets issued in a year.

New research has scoured the country to find the streets where the most fines are issued - and the most revenue brought in to councils.

In North Somerset - which includes Weston, Clevedon, Portishead and Nailsea - the street which saw the most fines issued for the financial year 2020/21, was Alexandra Parade, in Weston.

A total of 653 fines were issued to motorists in the year.

And the income from those fines was a whopping £17,523.

The data come from Freedom of Information (FoI) data obtained by Confused.com.

The request asked councils which single street in their authority area dished out the most fines during the 2020/21 financial year.

Drivers could be issued a penalty charge notice (PCN) for various reasons, including parking offences, straying into bus lanes or blocking a yellow box junction.

The data reveals a staggering £19.5 million was collected by councils for offences committed on the top 103 streets over the 12-month period.

And £3.3 million of this was collected on the worst offending street in the East London Borough of Newham alone.

Over the period, Browning Road saw 67,557 tickets issued, resulting in millions of pounds in fines paid by drivers.

The data also shows that the top five streets where councils collected the most in PCN fines each cashed in more than £1 million last year.

While the data found that many of the highest-yielding streets were in London, there are significant roads outside the capital responsible for hitting drivers with tickets.

Outside of the capital, Stockport Road in Manchester hauled in more than £193,000. Other big earners outside of London were found in Derby, Stoke, Blackburn, Southend, Bristol and Slough.

Alexandra Parade in Weston saw more than 650 fines issued over 12 months - Credit: Google

The top-10 streets in London were (council, street, amount, number of tickets):

Newham - Browning Road - £3,316,255 - 67,557

Lewisham - Dermody Road - £2,956,171 - 48,223

Hackney - Lansdowne Drive - £2,826,415 - 47,783

City of London - Cornhill - £1,831,270 - 30,943

Tower Hamlets - Wapping High Street - £1,061,068 - 18,681

Barking & Dagenham - Station Parade - £937,764 - 15,152

Havering - Tangent Link - £846,892 - 11,319

Harrow - Charlton Road / D’Arcy Avenue - £655,201 - 12,415

Camden - Southampton Row - £599,597 - 8,740

Wandsworth - Putney High Street - £538,655 - 8,751

And the top-10 streets outside London were:

Manchester - Stockport Road - £193,893 - 5,258

Blackburn - Copy Nook - £94,856 - 1,773

Oldham - A62 Oldham Road - £86,613 - 3,180

Derby - Phoenix Street - £81,927 - 2,466

Plymouth - New George Street - £79,710 - 1,281

Stoke - Stafford Street, Hanley - £75,037 - 2,009

Southend - London Road - £64,448 - 2,177

Slough - High Street - £60,195 - 3,494

Bristol - Gloucester Road - £47,187 - 1,305

Sheffield - Ecclesall Road - £44,994 - 1,062

Alex Kindred, car insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “Just like many of our motoring bills, the cost of penalty charge notices (PCNs) is an extra strain on the pockets of drivers.

“A third (33%) of drivers believe that councils should spend more money on making road signs clearer, so that drivers don’t have to fork out for unfair fines in the first place. In turn, this would make roads safer, drivers less confused, and help to reduce the cost of driving.

“Our research found that more than half (52%) of motorists who received a PCN for a parking offence have appealed it. But only a small number of drivers (6%) feel that their local council has an easy process to appeal a PCN fine.

“If you've received a PCN fine, you might be able to challenge the decision if you think it was unfair. The process may vary depending on your local authority, so it's important to check this before doing so. If you wish to challenge your fine, you should do so within 28 days.

"Our checklist offers further guidance on what to expect from the process and the type of evidence you may need in order to support your appeal.”



