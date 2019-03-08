Volkswagen unveils stunning new Motability offers

Motability offers have been launched by Volkswagen. Volkswagen

A reliable, comfortable car that can take you places can be life-changing when you or someone close has a disability.

And whether it's heading to the shops or dashing off to a doctor's appointment, visiting friends or just getting out and about, a Motability vehicle brings a host of benefits.

Now, for a limited time, Volkswagen has unveiled a range of exciting Motability offers which will make getting behind the wheel even better.

The offers cover some of Volkswagen's most popular models such as the VW Golf and Polo.

While for users who want a bit more space, perhaps just to make sure the family can all fit in for that day at the seaside, or for wheelchairs and equipment, the deals also cover the make's exceptional T-Roc and Touran models.

Here we examine Volkswagen's new Motability offers and ask 'which one is best for you?'.

Town, city and beyond

Want to hit the road in style in a car that's neither too big nor too small, then the Volkswagen Polo and Golf are definitely worth a look.

Volkswagen's Polo SE 1.0 TSI incorporates all the little details that make the VW name so popular.

It comes with 15" Sassari alloy wheels, car-net app connect and electric door mirrors, plus a clever anti-theft alarm system.

There's plenty of boot space for bits and pieces, and stylish interior details that make driving a pleasure.

There's nothing to pay in advance, so you could jump in and drive off right away.

Or, for just £99 advance payment, you could be behind the wheel of a stunning Golf Match 1.5 TSI.

With five doors, it's perfect for busy family life and packed with new features designed to improve comfort and convenience.

The Match includes in-built navigation and there's a three-year subscription to Car-Net 'Guide & Inform' online services.

Adaptive cruise control helps take the pressure off on long journeys, plus heated front seats and climate control mean the emphasis is on getting you places with ease.

The 16" Woodstock alloy wheels and tinted windows are an eye-catching feature that adds to the Golf's head-turning good looks.

Make space

If you want a little more space to play with, the T-Roc S 1.0 115PS has plenty to offer.

There's nothing to pay upfront, making this a really impressive deal.

The model features a range of upscale safety and driving features including front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, front assist and city emergency braking systems.

The in-car display will keep you up to date with any potential problems such as tyre pressure loss, while the Composition Media Infotainment System means you're instantly connected.

Stay cool - or heat up - thanks to the electronic air condition system.

All that, plus there's plenty of leg and elbow room inside and sleek lines outside.

Move on up

Disability can mean you don't always travel light - with wheelchairs or equipment to pack, a little extra space goes a long way.

Check out Volkswagen's spacious Tiguan S 1.5 TSI 150ps, a roomy SUV that doesn't sacrifice smart looks for practical space.

Packed with essentials and up-to-date safety features, there's an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system to keep you up connected to the outside world.

It's available with a £399 advanced payment.

Or, check the Touran S 1.6 TDI 115PS, ideal for large families with a stylish, premium interior that features seven seats, infotainment system with colour touchscreen and connection for a range of devices including a 12V socket in the luggage compartment.

Available from stock only with a £249 advanced payment.

Why choose Motability?

Motability vehicles are available to people who receive the higher rate motability component of the Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Disability Allowance (DLA) or War Pensioners' Motability Supplement (WPMS).

Along with the peace of mind of driving off in a brand new vehicle, there are a range of other benefits: insurance costs are covered for up to two drivers*, servicing and maintenance is included along with car tax, replacement tyres and windscreens. Plus you could have a new vehicle every three years.

To find out more, just visit your local Volkswagen retailer, or check out the Motability website www.motabilityonline.co.uk

* Conditions apply