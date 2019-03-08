Mother and daughter join Moonlight Beach Walk to support hospice

Poppy and her sister with their granddad. Archant

A mother and daughter from Weston-super-Mare are taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk to raise money for the 'invaluable' support offered by Weston Hospicecare.

Carrie Belbin and her daughter Poppy have signed up for the fundraiser on September 14 in memory of Carrie's dad Leigh Hales who was cared for by the hospice's community nursing team.

Carrie said: "My dad, Leigh Hales, was a very determined person. The nurses made extra effort to go above and beyond to help, even when he didn't think he needed it.

"The hospice is massively important to Weston and North Somerset.

"Having community nurses Nikki and Lucy available to speak to was invaluable.

"My dad spent a month as an inpatient, and at a time we both felt really down, he was able to be supported and I could relax slightly, knowing he was in good hands when I wasn't there."

To sign up to the event log on to westonhospicecare.org.uk/moonlight