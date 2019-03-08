Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mother and daughter join Moonlight Beach Walk to support hospice

PUBLISHED: 19:00 22 August 2019

Poppy and her sister with their granddad.

Poppy and her sister with their granddad.

Archant

A mother and daughter from Weston-super-Mare are taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk to raise money for the 'invaluable' support offered by Weston Hospicecare.

Carrie Belbin and her daughter Poppy have signed up for the fundraiser on September 14 in memory of Carrie's dad Leigh Hales who was cared for by the hospice's community nursing team.

More: New look for Weston Hospicecare's Midnight Beach Walk.

Carrie said: "My dad, Leigh Hales, was a very determined person. The nurses made extra effort to go above and beyond to help, even when he didn't think he needed it.

"The hospice is massively important to Weston and North Somerset.

"Having community nurses Nikki and Lucy available to speak to was invaluable.

"My dad spent a month as an inpatient, and at a time we both felt really down, he was able to be supported and I could relax slightly, knowing he was in good hands when I wasn't there."

To sign up to the event log on to westonhospicecare.org.uk/moonlight

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Steakhouse chain seeks to open restaurant in Weston

Fans of steak will be hopeful Miller & Carter does open a restaurant in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Pixabay

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

Weston father with long history of mental illness found hanged in Clarence Park

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Two men arrested after stabbing

River Yeo bridge, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

Steakhouse chain seeks to open restaurant in Weston

Fans of steak will be hopeful Miller & Carter does open a restaurant in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Pixabay

ITV drama filmed in Weston to start this week

Sanditon was partly filmed in Weston. Picture: Simon Ridgway

Weston father with long history of mental illness found hanged in Clarence Park

An inquest into his death was held at Avon Coroner's Court in Flax Bourton.

Two men arrested after stabbing

River Yeo bridge, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Uphill Castle come up short in nail-biter at Staplegrove

George Fox bowling for Uphill Castle.

Potter’s Cheesemen aim for three league wins in a row as they visit Lebeq United

Shaun Potter watches on as Cheddar take on Bradfrod Town in the FA Cup

Speedway: Somerset 49 Sheffield 41

Somerset Rebels celebrate their win over Sheffield (pic Tony Hartmann)

Cricket: Somerset keep title hopes alive with win at Warwickshire

Tom Banton in batting action for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Hans Price Academy students achieve best GCSE results in school’s history

Hans Price Academy School GCSE results. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists