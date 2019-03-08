Mother goes bald in his memory of son who died aged two

Sally Daly shaving her hair, for Macmillan Cancer Support 'Brave the Shave' in memory of her son, Danny who passed away 30 years ago aged two and a half years. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A mother from Weston, who lost her son 30 years ago to rare brain cancer has shaved her hair in his memory.

Sally Daly, aged 52, dyed her hair a plum pink before going bald for the Brave The Shave charity.

Sally lost her son Daniel Daly when he was just two-and-a-half years old and October 12 marked the 30th anniversary since he passed away.

Sally, who works in Asda, wanted to do something big to mark such a significant year.

She said: "Normally I get sad around this time of the year and this has given me something to focus on.

"I have also lost my uncle and neighbour to cancer so I wanted to do something to help raise money for the charity.

"It has taken my hairdresser so long to get my hair to the way I like it.

"But this was for a good cause and my hair grows back quickly,"

To donate money, visit www.bit.ly/2payeHg