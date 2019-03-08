Mother goes bald in his memory of son who died aged two
PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 October 2019
A mother from Weston, who lost her son 30 years ago to rare brain cancer has shaved her hair in his memory.
Sally Daly, aged 52, dyed her hair a plum pink before going bald for the Brave The Shave charity.
Sally lost her son Daniel Daly when he was just two-and-a-half years old and October 12 marked the 30th anniversary since he passed away.
Sally, who works in Asda, wanted to do something big to mark such a significant year.
She said: "Normally I get sad around this time of the year and this has given me something to focus on.
"I have also lost my uncle and neighbour to cancer so I wanted to do something to help raise money for the charity.
"It has taken my hairdresser so long to get my hair to the way I like it.
"But this was for a good cause and my hair grows back quickly,"
To donate money, visit www.bit.ly/2payeHg