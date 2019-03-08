Advanced search

Mother goes bald in his memory of son who died aged two

PUBLISHED: 18:00 27 October 2019

Sally Daly shaving her hair, for Macmillan Cancer Support 'Brave the Shave' in memory of her son, Danny who passed away 30 years ago aged two and a half years. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sally Daly shaving her hair, for Macmillan Cancer Support 'Brave the Shave' in memory of her son, Danny who passed away 30 years ago aged two and a half years. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A mother from Weston, who lost her son 30 years ago to rare brain cancer has shaved her hair in his memory.

Sally Daly shaving her hair, for Macmillan Cancer Support 'Brave the Shave' in memory of her son, Danny who passed away 30 years ago aged two and a half years. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSally Daly shaving her hair, for Macmillan Cancer Support 'Brave the Shave' in memory of her son, Danny who passed away 30 years ago aged two and a half years. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Sally Daly, aged 52, dyed her hair a plum pink before going bald for the Brave The Shave charity.

Sally lost her son Daniel Daly when he was just two-and-a-half years old and October 12 marked the 30th anniversary since he passed away.

Sally, who works in Asda, wanted to do something big to mark such a significant year.

She said: "Normally I get sad around this time of the year and this has given me something to focus on.

Sally dyed her hair before she went baldSally dyed her hair before she went bald

"I have also lost my uncle and neighbour to cancer so I wanted to do something to help raise money for the charity.

"It has taken my hairdresser so long to get my hair to the way I like it.

"But this was for a good cause and my hair grows back quickly,"

To donate money, visit www.bit.ly/2payeHg

Retail 'interest' in Weston's vacant TJ Hughes building

The former TJ Hughes building in High Street.

Pedestrian rushed to Weston hospital with head injuries after hit-and-run collision

B3135 in Cheddar.

Charity superstore looks set 'to replace M&S' in Weston High Street

M&S closed in April. Picture: Jamie Medwell

Council amends £5.3m plans to make major changes to roads in Weston town centre

A bus interchange is planned for Alexandra Parade in Weston.

Weston man's organ donation saves three lives after sudden death as mum urges more donors to come forward

Warren Bell. Deceased Sat. 21st Sept. 2019

