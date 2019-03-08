Family's anger at 'ridiculous' state of church graveyard

Church of the Holy Saviour, in Puxton, graveyard has not been cut this year and mum of three, Rebecca Taylor, is not happy that her grandfathers grave is not safely accessible. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A mother-of-three has spoken out about the shocking state of a medieval churchyard.

Rebecca Taylor, aged 36, visits her grandfather's grave at St Saviour's Church in Puxton, but believes the site has not been maintained at all this year.

She says the state of the unkempt grass is unsafe and makes it difficult to see badger holes as well as tombstones on flat ground.

Rebecca had to stop visiting the site because she felt it was not safe to go with the children.

Rebecca, who is a preschool consultant, said: "It's quite ridiculous really.

"They (contractors) usually cut the grass every year and this year it doesn't seem like anyone has touched it.

"They need to cut the grass. There are badger holes around the graveyard and with the grass being so high, and it makes it hard to see the holes.

"I don't feel comfortable taking the children with me, some parts of the grass is waist-high.

"This is a medieval church, there's a lot of history that comes with it too. People all over the world come to visit so it should be maintained.

"I don't understand why they have left it to get to the way it has - it's not just a normal little church."

Rebecca has been regularly visiting the graveyard to see her grandfather's headstone since he died eight years ago. She takes her children, Finley aged three, Ashley aged six and nine-year-old Max.

Other people who visit the churchyard have now taken the matter into their own hands to cut the grass surrounding their beloved ones tombstones.

A good Samaritan cut back the grass covering Rebecca's grandfather's grave, however, the rest of the site remains unmaintained.

The church in Puxton, was built in the 13th century and is now a grade-I listed building.

St Saviour's Church and neighbouring St Andrew's Church in Congresbury were contacted for a comment on the situation, but no response was received before the Mercury went to press.