Mother cycling with young daughter injured after collision with vehicle

Archant

A mother cycling with her seven-year-old daughter has been injured after a collision with a vehicle along a country lane.

The cyclist, a woman in her 30s, and her daughter were cycling towards Mark on Harp Road, in Brent Knoll, when they were struck by a vehicle on Friday at around 9.40am.

Police say the driver of the vehicle described as a silver/grey Honda was heading in the same direction and failed to stop following the collision.

The vehicle’s door mirror was broken off in the impact and the woman suffered injuries as a result of the incident, which were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police are now appealing to people with information that could help with the investigation, who are being urged to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 5220171251.