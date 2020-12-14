Police trace mother of newborn baby found dead in Weston

Published: 8:56 AM December 14, 2020

The body of a newborn was found in Victoria Quadrant on Saturday morning. - Credit: Google

Police believe they have found the mother of the newborn baby who was found dead in Weston on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary launched an urgent appeal for information after the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a private garden in Victoria Quadrant at 8.50am.

Officers were extremely concerned for the welfare of the mother and urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Buck said: "During the course of our enquiries, information has been received which has helped us locate who we believe is the baby’s mother.

"This woman has been taken immediately to hospital where she’ll receive the expert medical attention and professional support she needs.

“I’d like to thank the entire Weston community for their help and support during what’s been a difficult day for all involved.

“The baby’s death is still being treated as unexplained.”