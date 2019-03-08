Advanced search

Motocross star to return to Weston Beach Race

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 August 2019

Billy Bolt will takle Weston Beach Race in October. Picture: RHL Activities

Billy Bolt will takle Weston Beach Race in October. Picture: RHL Activities

Archant

One of Britain's best dirtbikers will compete in Weston Beach Race this autumn.

Billy Bolt will feature among a top-class field of motorsport stars on the beach, with races taking place from October 18-20.

The Newcastle man is one of best riders on the planet, and he hopes to improve on his podium finish in 2018.

The beach race is one of Weston's showpiece events, with huge crowds expected once again on the seafront.

He said: "I'm really excited to be coming back to the Weston Beach Race. I really enjoyed the race and the whole event last year.

"I think it's great that so many people are involved; so many riders, so many spectators, and it's a really great event for the UK scene.

"I surpassed all of my expectations last year by finishing on the podium at my first attempt at the race, so I obviously would like to match or improve that, but I think it will be a bit more difficult this year."

For more information, log on to www.rhlactivities.com/events/rhl-beach-race-2019

