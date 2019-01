Motorbike set on fire in Weston-super-Mare

One crew attended the fire in Byron Road. Archant

Firefighters were called out to a motorbike on fire in Weston-super-Mare last night (Monday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One crew from Avon Fire and Rescue Service attended the incident in Byron Road at 8.30pm to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.