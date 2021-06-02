Breaking
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hildesheim Bridge
A man has died following a collision between a car and motorcycle on Hildesheim Bridge yesterday (Tuesday) evening.
Emergency crews were called to the A370 in Weston, but the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.
A South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “We were called at 6.16pm to reports of a road traffic collision, reportedly involving a motorbike.
“We sent multiple resources including ambulances and an Operations Officer.”
Avon and Somerset Constabulary is now appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following the fatal collision.
Anyone who saw the incident, or may have information which could help the police investigation, can contact the Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 and giving the call handler the reference number 5221121013.
People can supply dashcam footage via the police website by logging-on to https://www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/accident-on-the-road/?fbclid=IwAR3ezjAQA6PIFXI1ehj1sjs5cmHk5uPGCGhuiZecSr9absWP-ZrQe6DBg9c#/
