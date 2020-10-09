Motorcyclist killed after collision with car on A370 near Weston
PUBLISHED: 10:24 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:28 09 October 2020
Archant
A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a car on the A370 in Bleadon on Wednesday.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the fatal collision which happened at 9.15pm on Bridgwater Road at the junction with Bleadon Road.
A male motorcylist was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
A temporary road closure was put in place while an investigation took place at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.
Avon and Somerset Constabulary would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or may hold dash cam footage of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220227833.
