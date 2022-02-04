News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Fire callout after motorhome blaze spread to barn

person

Paul Jones

Published: 7:42 AM February 4, 2022
NDG-FIRE-ENGINE-LEAVING-BASE

Fire crews were sent to the barn, near Burnham on Sea - Credit: Archant

Firefighters were sent to tackle an incident that saw a motorhome catch fire in a barn.

The incident unfolded at around 6.10pm last night (February 3) near Burnham.

"This was a motorhome on fire that was parked within an open ended Dutch barn," said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson. 

After around an hour, crews said the 'seat' of the fire was out, with crews making the area safe.

And at just after 7.45pm, attending crews - from Bridgwater, Burnham and Martock - returned to their bases.

"(The) cause of fire is believed to have been accidental and motorhome was severely damaged, 100 percent, by fire," the spokesperson added. 

"20 percent of the barn was damaged by fire."

