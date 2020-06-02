More than 30 motorists issued offences after ‘reckless’ driving in gorge

Cheddar Gorge. Picture: Love Weston Archant

More than 30 drivers have been given a series of warning letters for driving without due care and attention, number plate offences and not having valid vehicle tax after a police investigation in Cheddar.

Thirty-two motorists were identified after officers reviewed footage of offences following a car meet at Cheddar Gorge on March 8.

Twenty-one people were given antisocial behaviour warning letters after the meet for ‘driving in a way that would likely cause alarm or distress to members of the public’ described as using hard acceleration, a loud exhaust, vehicles back-firing and excessive engine revving.

Two motorists were reported for driving without due care and attention and three were issued warnings for using a vehicle in a way that would likely cause alarm and distress to the public, such as wheel-spinning and drifting.

Five drivers were reported to the DVLA for number plate offences and one was reported to the agency for driving with no valid vehicle tax.

PC James Fowler said: “We take reports of antisocial behaviour and driving in Cheddar Gorge extremely seriously.

“Cheddar Gorge is an area of outstanding natural beauty and sadly antisocial driving such as this ruins the gorge for law-abiding members of the public and, more seriously, endangers those who are out walking and the animals who live there.”

Earlier this month, the gorge was closed for two weekends in conjunction with the police and Somerset County Council during the coronvairus lockdown to prevent large gatherings from driving to the place of natural beauty.

PC Fowler added: “We’ve worked closely with the parish council and the local speedwatch group to try to reduce this issue and we’re grateful for their continued support.

“We hope the legal action we’ve taken over the past couple of months acts as a warning to anyone under the misapprehension that reckless driving is acceptable.

“It is not and we will continue to monitor the gorge closely.”

People with further footage of antisocial driving at Cheddar Gorge are asked to report it to police at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/

Alternatively, call 101 and give the call handler reference number 5220089941.