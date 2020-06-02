Advanced search

More than 30 motorists issued offences after ‘reckless’ driving in gorge

PUBLISHED: 16:00 02 June 2020

Cheddar Gorge. Picture: Love Weston

Cheddar Gorge. Picture: Love Weston

Archant

More than 30 drivers have been given a series of warning letters for driving without due care and attention, number plate offences and not having valid vehicle tax after a police investigation in Cheddar.

Thirty-two motorists were identified after officers reviewed footage of offences following a car meet at Cheddar Gorge on March 8.

Twenty-one people were given antisocial behaviour warning letters after the meet for ‘driving in a way that would likely cause alarm or distress to members of the public’ described as using hard acceleration, a loud exhaust, vehicles back-firing and excessive engine revving.

Two motorists were reported for driving without due care and attention and three were issued warnings for using a vehicle in a way that would likely cause alarm and distress to the public, such as wheel-spinning and drifting.

Five drivers were reported to the DVLA for number plate offences and one was reported to the agency for driving with no valid vehicle tax.

PC James Fowler said: “We take reports of antisocial behaviour and driving in Cheddar Gorge extremely seriously.

“Cheddar Gorge is an area of outstanding natural beauty and sadly antisocial driving such as this ruins the gorge for law-abiding members of the public and, more seriously, endangers those who are out walking and the animals who live there.”

Earlier this month, the gorge was closed for two weekends in conjunction with the police and Somerset County Council during the coronvairus lockdown to prevent large gatherings from driving to the place of natural beauty.

PC Fowler added: “We’ve worked closely with the parish council and the local speedwatch group to try to reduce this issue and we’re grateful for their continued support.

“We hope the legal action we’ve taken over the past couple of months acts as a warning to anyone under the misapprehension that reckless driving is acceptable.

“It is not and we will continue to monitor the gorge closely.”

People with further footage of antisocial driving at Cheddar Gorge are asked to report it to police at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/report/

Alternatively, call 101 and give the call handler reference number 5220089941.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

North Somerset 111 services receives thousands of calls from patients with coronavirus symptoms

111 have received thousands of calls from people with suspected coronavirus symptoms Picture: Getty Images

Twenty-three more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty-three more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Armed police search Weston home after firearm reports

Police searched a house in Milton after reports of a suspected firearm.

North Somerset schools reopening delayed following Weston hospital coronavirus outbreak

The reopening of schools in North Somerset has been delayed. Picture: Getty

No new Covid-19 cases at Weston hospital following coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus re-testing has found no new cases at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

North Somerset 111 services receives thousands of calls from patients with coronavirus symptoms

111 have received thousands of calls from people with suspected coronavirus symptoms Picture: Getty Images

Twenty-three more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty-three more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Armed police search Weston home after firearm reports

Police searched a house in Milton after reports of a suspected firearm.

North Somerset schools reopening delayed following Weston hospital coronavirus outbreak

The reopening of schools in North Somerset has been delayed. Picture: Getty

No new Covid-19 cases at Weston hospital following coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus re-testing has found no new cases at Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s Foundation Phase manager Matt Bazell looking to build young players for future success

Matt Bazell has been the Foundation Phase Manager of Weston since 2017. Picture: Lorna Davey

Weston building a ‘pathway’ for sucess with Academy says Louis Dean

Ben Crook with his Weston coaches Louis and Lloyd Dean. Picture: Louis Dean/Weston FC

Weston have the ‘best coaching system’ around says Ethan Reed

Ethan Reed made his debut for Weston in the Southern League Cup at Paulton Rovers. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Coronavirus: Bookies reveal ‘brisk trade’ as British racing returns

Jockey Paul Mulrennan wears a face covering at Newcastle Racecourse at Newcastle Racecourse on Monday

‘We want our schools to be vibrant places for the children again’

CLASS ACTION: Year 1 pupils are at an important stage of learning Picture: contributed
Drive 24