MP James Heappey wishes Prime Minster ‘quick recovery’ from coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:08 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:08 07 April 2020

Boris Johnson with James Heappey MP, Neville Coles, staff and pupils at King Alfred School.Picture: Weston Mercury

Boris Johnson with James Heappey MP, Neville Coles, staff and pupils at King Alfred School.Picture: Weston Mercury

Weston Mercury

Wells MP James Heappey has wished the Prime Minster a ‘quick recovery’ after he was admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Jill Dando students interview Prime Minister Boris Johnson.Jill Dando students interview Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Prime Minster Boris Johnson had been suffering with 10 days of symptoms and was taken to St Thomas’ Hospital in central London on Sunday.

Mr Johnson has since been admitted into intensive care and is ‘in good spirits’ while receiving ‘standard oxygen treatment’.

The Prime Minister’s fiancee Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant with their first child, said she is ‘on the mend’ after self-isolating since displaying Covid-19 symptoms.

Mr Heappey said: “I am deeply concerned that the Prime Minister has been transferred to intensive care.

Boris Johnson with Mohamed Abou-Zid.Boris Johnson with Mohamed Abou-Zid.

“He is in the best possible hands and there is no better place for him to be as he battles against Covid-19.

“Kate and I send all our love and cares to Boris and Carrie. We hope he’ll make a quick recovery and they’ll be reunited as soon as possible.”

