PICTURES: Hundreds take on mud obstacle course

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 1:37 PM April 7, 2022
Updated: 2:30 PM April 7, 2022
Mud Master

More than 400 signed up for the Mud Master obstacle course. - Credit: Lions Club of Weston-super-Mare

Hundreds braved mud pits and put themselves to the test in a first-of-its-kind obstacle course in North Somerset.

The Mud Master course was organised by the Weston Lions charity and co-hosted by Puxton Park.

More than 400 people signed up to tackle the course which included various obstacles across 5km, 10km and a 20km course.

Mud Master pictures

The course is expected to return next year. - Credit: Lions Club of Weston-super-Mare

A spokesperson for the Lions said: "The day was beyond my wildest dreams.

"Everyone had fun and all finished with the greatest sense of achievement possible. Having spoken to many, they all said the best bits were the mud and the amazing amount of obstacles. 

"All the planning, building and input by the Lions paid off and has now put Mud Master on the map" 

two years of planning went into the course, which hosted its first event on April 3, after several Covid-related delays.

The Lions added: "Walking around the course as people took on challenges was thrilling. Seeing teams working together and hearing the support and laughter as they conquered the obstacles was really warming.

"It makes everything worth it, all the time and effort that the members of the Lions Club have put in and the support from Puxton Park - and not to mention the volunteers who have helped in the run-up and who marshalled on the day - we couldn't have done it without them all."

Mud master

5km, 10km and 20km courses were tackled. - Credit: Lions Club of Weston-super-Mare

Paul Barrell

Weston Lion, Paul Barrell. - Credit: Lions Club of Weston-super-Mare

Mud master

Participants entered as individuals and in teams. - Credit: Lions Club of Weston-super-Mare

Asquared

The event took place on April 3. - Credit: Lions Club of Weston-super-Mare


