News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Mud Master obstacle course coming to Puxton Park

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:00 PM March 9, 2021   
Puxton Park plans to reopen in early July.

Puxton Park will feature three Mud Master courses, organised by the Weston Lions. - Credit: Puxton Park

Puxton Park will play host to a mud master obstacle course later this year - with hopes to make it an annual event. 

Described as 'mud, sweat, and tears', the three courses will test each participant's endurance, starting at 5km.

The Weston Lions group will run the event and its manager, Kate Bach, has revealed how it will support charities in the area. 

Mud Master obstacle course coming to Puxton Park

The Mud Master event will offer a 5k, 10k, and 20k challenge. - Credit: Weston Lions

Ms Bach said: "This yearly event will become a key date in your diary and something that you will not want to miss.

"Organised by the Lions of Weston and with the support and help from Puxton Park, this is a continuation of Lions working with others to bring the community together whilst raising money for local charities and good causes."

Puxton Park before lockdown.

Puxton Park is expected to reopen in the coming weeks. Picture take pre-Covid. - Credit: Puxton Park

Puxton Park and the Weston Lions will support the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity and Children's Hospice South West.

The event will take place on September 19. For more information.log on to www.mud-master.co.uk


Most Read

  1. 1 People over 60 invited for Covid vaccine in North Somerset
  2. 2 'Covid-anxiety' expected as schools reopen
  3. 3 Weston appoint Mark McKeever as new Head of Coaching
  1. 4 Management buy-out of North Somerset recruitment firm
  2. 5 Council plans to introduce 20mph limit in Weston
  3. 6 Plans to demolish North Somerset pub refused
  4. 7 Bristol Airport 'confident' after euro airline commits to daily routes
  5. 8 New service offering transport and companionship in Weston
  6. 9 Homes to be built in former quarry
  7. 10 Light a candle in memory of those lost to coronavirus
Raising
South West
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rough sleeper's tent

Avon and Somerset Police

Rough sleepers evicted from Weston park

Carrington Walker

person
The Old Rectory in Brean.

New owners bring guest house back into family name

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
North Somerset councillor Bridget Petty. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Garden waste charges for North Somerset households

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Anna Southwell from Loves who is offering takeaway roast dinners and selling vegetable boxes.

Café to hold outdoor music events and stream gigs, thanks to grant

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus