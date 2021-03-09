Mud Master obstacle course coming to Puxton Park
- Credit: Puxton Park
Puxton Park will play host to a mud master obstacle course later this year - with hopes to make it an annual event.
Described as 'mud, sweat, and tears', the three courses will test each participant's endurance, starting at 5km.
The Weston Lions group will run the event and its manager, Kate Bach, has revealed how it will support charities in the area.
Ms Bach said: "This yearly event will become a key date in your diary and something that you will not want to miss.
"Organised by the Lions of Weston and with the support and help from Puxton Park, this is a continuation of Lions working with others to bring the community together whilst raising money for local charities and good causes."
Puxton Park and the Weston Lions will support the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity and Children's Hospice South West.
The event will take place on September 19. For more information.log on to www.mud-master.co.uk
