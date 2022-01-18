Ultimate obstacle course coming to Weston
- Credit: Mud Master
A first of its kind obstacle course has announced it will put Weston to the test in the coming months.
The Mud Master Obstacle Course Race will take place in April and can be tackled on your own or as part of a team.
Both Puxton Park and the Weston Lions will co-host the event in aid of county charities.
Kate Bach has helped organise the event, telling the Mercury: "Mud Master Obstacle Course Race will be a fun day out whether you are taking part or spectating - it can be enjoyed by all the family.
"This is the first of its kind in Weston.
"It is a charity event so all money raised will go to the Great Western Air Ambulance and Children’s Hospice Southwest."
Challengers will have to endure either five, 10 or 20 kilometres of mud-soaked obstacle courses when the event goes ahead on April 3.
Prices to take part begin at £40, with proceeds going to the aforementioned charities.
For more information visit www.mud-master.co.uk