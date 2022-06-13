News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Person rescued after getting stuck in the mud at Burnham pier

person

Paul Jones

Published: 7:33 AM June 13, 2022
The man was stuck near the pier in Burnham-on-Sea.

The person got stuck in mud near Burnham pier - Credit: Archant

A person was rescued after getting stuck in mud near a seaside pier.

Firefighters were called to assist the Coastguard near the pier in Burnham on Sea at just after 3.50pm on Sunday afternoon (June 12).

"Control mobilised the Specialist Rescue Team and a fire appliance from Bridgwater, one fire appliance from Burham on Sea and the Environmental Protection Unit with a support appliance from South Molton," said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

"Once on scene crews confirmed there was one person stuck in mud up to their knees and the tide was fast approaching. 

"Due to the speed of the incoming tide fire crews donned flood suits and worked with coastguard and hovercraft crews to rescue one person from mud prior to the arrival of some on-route crews."

Burnham News

Don't Miss

Planned gas infrastructure works is set to cause disruption on Searle Crescent and Warne Road in Weston.

North Somerset Council

Busy work routes in Weston to face month-long disruption from next week

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Billie Jarvis with her winning design for Super-Truro

11-year-old settles 100-year-old railway debate at Weston shopping centre

Paul Jones

person
Police are keen to trace these people after the incident at Marine Lake in Clevedon

Boy injured after being chased by dog at North Somerset beauty spot

Paul Jones

person
The pair were handed prison time.

Weston Scoutmaster jailed for 16 years after abusing boys

Paul Jones

person