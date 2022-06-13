Person rescued after getting stuck in the mud at Burnham pier

The person got stuck in mud near Burnham pier - Credit: Archant

A person was rescued after getting stuck in mud near a seaside pier.

Firefighters were called to assist the Coastguard near the pier in Burnham on Sea at just after 3.50pm on Sunday afternoon (June 12).

"Control mobilised the Specialist Rescue Team and a fire appliance from Bridgwater, one fire appliance from Burham on Sea and the Environmental Protection Unit with a support appliance from South Molton," said a Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.

"Once on scene crews confirmed there was one person stuck in mud up to their knees and the tide was fast approaching.

"Due to the speed of the incoming tide fire crews donned flood suits and worked with coastguard and hovercraft crews to rescue one person from mud prior to the arrival of some on-route crews."