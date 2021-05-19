Community organisation celebrates 10-year anniversary with exhibition
- Credit: Nigel Briers
A friendship group which has brought people together from all different cultures and backgrounds for more than a decade is celebrating its anniversary with an exhibition at Weston Museum.
The Multicultural Friendship Association (MFA) is inviting people to meet with a friend or family member at the public display and to visit Clara’s Café at the museum, to have a drink with a cake 'on us'.
There are two free vouchers on offer for refreshments, one for an adult and one for a young person, 14 years and under.
People can pick their voucher up at the counter of the museum, in Burlington Street, or apply to the MFA through email at chairmfa@gmail.com or fundcoor@mfa-wsm.org.uk
The MFA adds that there are a few questions at the back of the voucher to fill out, and people are being asked to put the completed form in the box on the counter at Clara’s Café.
People need to bring their own pen to fill out the questions, and the MFA said donations are ‘always welcome’ to support the community organisation in Weston.