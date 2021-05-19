News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Community organisation celebrates 10-year anniversary with exhibition

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 10:40 AM May 19, 2021   
Nigel Briers and Triliria Newbury of the Multicultural Friendship Association.

Nigel Briers and Triliria Newbury of the Multicultural Friendship Association. - Credit: Nigel Briers

A friendship group which has brought people together from all different cultures and backgrounds for more than a decade is celebrating its anniversary with an exhibition at Weston Museum. 

Nigel Briers and Triliria Newbury of the Multicultural Friendship Association.

Nigel Briers and Triliria Newbury of the Multicultural Friendship Association. - Credit: Nigel Briers

The Multicultural Friendship Association (MFA) is inviting people to meet with a friend or family member at the public display and to visit Clara’s Café at the museum, to have a drink with a cake 'on us'. 

The Multicultural Friendship Association has also recently received a grant from the Quartet Community Foundation.

The Multicultural Friendship Association has also recently received a grant from the Quartet Community Foundation. - Credit: Nigel Briers

There are two free vouchers on offer for refreshments, one for an adult and one for a young person, 14 years and under. 

People can pick their voucher up at the counter of the museum, in Burlington Street, or apply to the MFA through email at chairmfa@gmail.com or fundcoor@mfa-wsm.org.uk 

The Multicultural Friendship Association (MFA) is inviting people to meet with a friend at the public display.

The Multicultural Friendship Association (MFA) is inviting people to meet with a friend or family member at the public display. - Credit: Nigel Briers

The MFA adds that there are a few questions at the back of the voucher to fill out, and people are being asked to put the completed form in the box on the counter at Clara’s Café. 

The Multicultural Friendship Association is inviting people to meet with a friend or family member at the public display.

The Multicultural Friendship Association (MFA) is inviting people to meet with a friend or family member at the public display. - Credit: Nigel Briers

People need to bring their own pen to fill out the questions, and the MFA said donations are ‘always welcome’ to support the community organisation in Weston.  

You may also want to watch:

Weston Museum
Weston-super-Mare News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andrew Scott

Jobs boom as Weston firm looks to expand

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Baker Street

Avon and Somerset Police

Man suffers head injuries in Weston robbery

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
South West hit by tornado

Somerset Weather

Mini tornado does damage in Weston

Carrington Walker

person
Walker & Ling in Weston High Street.

North Somerset Council

Weston shopfront restored to its former glory

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus