Multiple people rescued from mud in Weston and Brean as temperatures soar

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 1:42 PM July 19, 2021   
Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team on Saturday.

Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team on Saturday. - Credit: Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team

Several people have been rescued from sinking in mud following multiple beach rescues at two Somerset coastal towns this weekend.  

One of those rescued from the mud was treated for exhaustion at Royal Sands in Weston at around 5pm on Saturday, before two more people were rescued in Brean later that day. 

A drone being set-up on the beach as part of one of the rescues. 

A drone being set-up on the beach as part of one of the rescues. - Credit: Danielle Greenwood

Weston and Burnham Coastguard, fire crews and ambulance teams, as well as BARB Search and Rescue and police were involved in the rescues.  

Burnham Coastguard is now reminding people to stay back, stay safe and call dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard if they see an incident unfolding.  

A spokesman for the organisation said: “At around 5pm on Saturday, we were tasked to assist Weston Coastguard with multiple persons stuck in the mud. 

The Fire Rescue Service Hovercraft on Saturday.

The Fire Rescue Service Hovercraft and had begun to bring people back to safety from the mud with one person needing treatment for exhaustion on Saturday. - Credit: Danielle Greenwood

“When we arrived, they had already set up two mud techs who were on board the fire rescue service hovercraft and had begun to bring people back to safety from the mud with one person needing treatment for exhaustion. 

“As this was ongoing, we were alerted to an incident that was unfolding in Brean. 

“Two adults and three children were spotted quite a distance out in the mud. The adults were struggling, but the children were walking with ease.  

Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team

Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team on Saturday. - Credit: Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team

“As the incident in Weston was under control, we left Royal Sands and headed off to Brean to meet the beach warden who had eyes on them. 

“When we arrived, there were two people still making slow progress out of the mud, as it turns out, they were not the family that was initially reported. The two people in the mud had walked out to tell the family that they were in danger.  

“The family had left the beach while the two helpers were left behind. 

The Fire Rescue Service Hovercraft on Saturday.

The Fire Rescue Service Hovercraft and had begun to bring people back to safety from the mud with one person needing treatment for exhaustion on Saturday. - Credit: Danielle Greenwood

“We would like to say again that entering into the mud or water to rescue others is not something we would encourage. 

“Please do not try and intervene, we are trained and equipped to carry out any rescues along the coast, the best thing you can do is stay safe, dial 999 immediately and ask for the Coastguard.” 

