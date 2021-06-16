Weston mum and daughter shocked after day-long litter pick

Published: 6:00 PM June 16, 2021

Jules Newton and her daughter, Sophie, spent the day in Weston collecting rubbish. - Credit: Sophie Newton

A mother and daughter have revealed the shocking amount of rubbish they were able to collect in Weston during a litter pick.

Mother Jules Newton and her daughter, Sophie, spent hours patrolling the town's seafront, photographing some of what they collected - which included bags full of plastic bottles.

The pair are part of a cleaning volunteer group called Adopt A Street and have recognised the growing litter problem in Weston.

The pair have called for the community to join them to save the town's environment. - Credit: Sophie Newton

Jules told the Mercury: "Our poor, little town - desperate for people to return but sadly they leave so much rubbish behind them.

"Adopt A Street is a small but merry band and we are eager to put the super back into Weston-super-Mare so we can all enjoy the town and be proud of it once again."

Efforts are being made by North Somerset Council to take care of waste, particularly around the seafront, with plans to triple the capacity of litter bins and deploying enforcement officers.

The promise acme following an apology by deputy leader, councillor Mike Bell, after more than 11 tonnes of waste was collected during the May bank holiday.

Sophie has reservations on whether this will be a success or not.

She said: "They have already done similar things and I am yet to see any improvements.

"It takes a community and, in order to make Weston super again, we all have to work together. Residents, holiday-makers, and businesses - this is a message to you all.

"Community support is great, education in schools, local recycling centres and street cleaning more often will also help."

Litter discarded on Weston Beach. - Credit: Sophie Newton

The Adopt a Street Facebook group has more than 300 members and provides volunteers with equipment for litter picks it organises regularly around Weston.

To join the group, log on to www.facebook.com/groups/1290851321058760