North Somerset mum to compete in Miss British Isles

Published: 4:00 PM August 20, 2021

Jane Mason will compete for the Miss British Isles crown as Miss North Somerset. - Credit: Jane Mason

A mum of two from Congresbury will represent North Somerset in the final of UK modelling contest.

Miss Somerset, Jane Mason will compete against 49 other contestants in the Classic Miss British Isles competition, with the winner securing a modelling contract.

Mrs Mason currently works as a bookkeeper but hopes to take advantage of this platform.

Miss Classic British Isles will be crowned on September 2. - Credit: Jane Mason

She told the Mercury and Times: "I am extremely excited to have gotten into the final.

"I feel that this is a great opportunity to kickstart my career in modelling.

"It would be wonderful to win as it would fulfil my ambition to do something I love."

Finalists will take part in a professional photoshoot prior to the final before performing a catwalk show at the final which will be judged.

The winner will be announced later that day on September 2.