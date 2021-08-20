News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
North Somerset mum to compete in Miss British Isles

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 4:00 PM August 20, 2021   
Mum of 2 to compete as Miss North Somerset in Miss British Isles contest

Jane Mason will compete for the Miss British Isles crown as Miss North Somerset. - Credit: Jane Mason

A mum of two from Congresbury will represent North Somerset in the final of UK modelling contest.

Miss Somerset, Jane Mason will compete against 49 other contestants in the Classic Miss British Isles competition, with the winner securing a modelling contract.

Mrs Mason currently works as a bookkeeper but hopes to take advantage of this platform.

Miss British Isles contest to go ahead

Miss Classic British Isles will be crowned on September 2. - Credit: Jane Mason

She told the Mercury and Times: "I am extremely excited to have gotten into the final.

"I feel that this is a great opportunity to kickstart my career in modelling. 

"It would be wonderful to win as it would fulfil my ambition to do something I love."

Finalists will take part in a professional photoshoot prior to the final before performing a catwalk show at the final which will be judged.

The winner will be announced later that day on  September 2.

Congresbury News

