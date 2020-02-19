Market featured on Dragons' Den branches out to North Somerset

Kathryn Munday with her nephew Charlie at the market. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A market featured on TV show Dragons' Den has branched out to North Somerset.

Parents visited the Mum2Mum market at St Georges Community Centre, in Willow Street.

The award-winning pop-up market had plenty of stalls for children's goods, toys and clothes.

The market was started in 2011 by Cath Harrop.

Having bought and sold on eBay and at car boot sales, Cath realised there was a need for an event that brought together parents in London so they could sell to each other face to face.

North Somerset branch organiser Kathryn Munday said: "I heard about Mum2Mum market whilst watching Dragons' Den and thought it was a brilliant idea.

"I am so excited to be giving local parents the opportunity to buy great-quality second-hand goods or make some cash from their outgrown children's stuff."