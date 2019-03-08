Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Mums invited to join Race For Life to fight cancer

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 April 2019

Mothers can sign up for the Race For Life.

Mothers can sign up for the Race For Life.

Sub

Mums are being urged to join the fight against cancer by entering Weston’s Race For Life.

For the first time, grown-up sons will be able to take part alongside their mothers as part of the event.

Mums are being invited to join up and start fundraising ahead of Mother’s Day this weekend.

Vicki Turner, Cancer Research UK’s Weston event manager, said: “We’re urging families in Weston to make this Mother’s Day extra special by joining the Race for Life.

“Our Race For Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“You don’t need to be sporty to take part.

“You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.

“It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

To join, visit raceforlife.org or call 03001 230770.

Most Read

Spa promised for popular seaside attraction

Westons Grand Pier wants to create a mud spa at the seaside attraction. Picture: Westons Grand pier

CONFIRMED: The Red Arrows WILL return to Weston for the 2019 air festival

The infamous red arrows at Weston Air Festival last year.

Readers have their say on controversial Article 50 petition

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Tropicana plans suffer blow after failure to win ‘valuable’ support from Government

The Banksy castle.

Readers react to the council’s Birnbeck pier repair plans

Views of the buildings on Birnbeck Pier. Picture: ELEANOR YOUNG

Most Read

Spa promised for popular seaside attraction

Westons Grand Pier wants to create a mud spa at the seaside attraction. Picture: Westons Grand pier

CONFIRMED: The Red Arrows WILL return to Weston for the 2019 air festival

The infamous red arrows at Weston Air Festival last year.

Readers have their say on controversial Article 50 petition

Readers had their say on a controversial online peititon to revoke Article 50 Picture; Press Association

Tropicana plans suffer blow after failure to win ‘valuable’ support from Government

The Banksy castle.

Readers react to the council’s Birnbeck pier repair plans

Views of the buildings on Birnbeck Pier. Picture: ELEANOR YOUNG

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Somerset Rebels show early signs of strong team spirit on press and practice day

Somerset Rebels (pic Colin Burnett)

Rugby: Yatton boys romp to big win over Whitehall

Yatton under-15s attack against Whitehall

CONFIRMED: The Red Arrows WILL return to Weston for the 2019 air festival

The infamous red arrows at Weston Air Festival last year.

Spa promised for popular seaside attraction

Westons Grand Pier wants to create a mud spa at the seaside attraction. Picture: Westons Grand pier

Mums invited to join Race For Life to fight cancer

Mothers can sign up for the Race For Life.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists