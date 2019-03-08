Mums invited to join Race For Life to fight cancer

Mothers can sign up for the Race For Life. Sub

Mums are being urged to join the fight against cancer by entering Weston’s Race For Life.

For the first time, grown-up sons will be able to take part alongside their mothers as part of the event.

Mums are being invited to join up and start fundraising ahead of Mother’s Day this weekend.

Vicki Turner, Cancer Research UK’s Weston event manager, said: “We’re urging families in Weston to make this Mother’s Day extra special by joining the Race for Life.

“Our Race For Life events are fun, colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“You don’t need to be sporty to take part.

“You don’t have to train, and you certainly don’t need to compete against anyone else.

“It’s a perfect example of everyday people doing an extraordinary thing – uniting in a common cause to beat cancer.”

To join, visit raceforlife.org or call 03001 230770.