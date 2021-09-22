Bee Happy mural installed at park

Published: 2:00 PM September 22, 2021

A play area has been transformed by a wonderful mural.

Deputy mayor Roger Bailey and deputy mayoress Tessa Bailey opened the Bee-Happy Mural, commissioned by Worle Big Local community group, at Dartmouth Close play area, on September 10.

The piece was designed and painted by Emma Kimsey, an artist and steering group member of the community group.

Emma said: “This project has been an absolute joy to work on. I have never felt so valued by the local children and community of Worle and I have really enjoyed listening to the comments and feedback from people."

Children and adults were fascinated by the mural and even got stuck in with the painting themselves.

Worle Big Local's work is people-led; working directly with individuals living, working, studying and playing in areas rather than through organisations.

To get involved with Worle Big Local, follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages by searching for Big Worle Hub or email them on chair@bigworle.org.uk