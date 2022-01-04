Artists help brighten-up Walliscote School playground

Three artists helped to paint a mural in Walliscote Primary School. (L-R) Tim Neale, Ian Shepherd and Chris Vickery. - Credit: Neil O'Donoghue

A primary school in Weston has benefitted from community spirit to get a mural painted in its playground.

Walliscote Primary School was 'delighted' to receive an outpouring of support to add colour back to what was 'once a dull and unwelcoming space'.

Local street artists, Chris Vickery, Ian Shepherd and Tim Neale, gave their free time to freshen-up the space for children to enjoy.

The mural features a garden scene with the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland taking centre stage.

Weston's Tesco superstore also helped to chip-in by covering the cost of printing the mural for display in the school's library due to open later this year.

(Top L-R) Tesco deputy manager Kevin Williams, Walliscote deputy head Sarah Stacey and Head teacher Heidi Hudd. (Bottom L-R) Tim Neale, Ian Shepherd and Chris Vickery. - Credit: Neil O'Donoghue

A spokesperson for the school said: "We would like to say a huge thank you to Chris Vickery and his team for creating such a wonderful mural.

"They have totally transformed what was once a dull unwelcoming area of the school, into a space that is now vibrant and full of inspiration for all our children to enjoy."