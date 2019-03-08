Advanced search

Murder mystery to be staged at Theatre Royal

PUBLISHED: 14:02 28 September 2019

Crimes On The Coast. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

A thriller,inspired by the works of Agatha Christie, will be performed in Bath next week.

Crimes On The Coast, starring Ashley Christmas, will be staged at the Theatre Royal.

The play is set on the English Riviera as a woman is found date.

The victim is no shrinking violet and had been at the heart of a number of scandals, meaning there is no shortage of potential suspects for investigators to keep an eye on.

The production relies on just four actors, with the quartet relying on costume changes and cleaver characterisation to play all the relevant parts.

Crimes On The Coast enjoyed a successful tour last year, under the title Crimes Under The Sun.

The show will be performed at the Theatre Royal on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm, with a 2.30pm matinee being held on the final day.

Tickets, priced £20-32.50, are available at www.theatreroyal.org.uk or on 01225 448844.

