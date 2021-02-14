Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man

Published: 6:18 PM February 14, 2021 Updated: 6:23 PM February 14, 2021

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died yesterday (Saturday).

A woman aged in her 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody after a man died at a house in Berrow at approximately 9.15pm.

Avon and Somerset police’s investigation is at an early stage, but they believe this to be an isolated incident.

An ambulance was called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination will be carried out as part of the investigation.

Detective Inspector Roger Doxsey, of the major crime investigation team, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies go out to the man’s family.

“A family liaison officer will provide specialist support to them at this difficult time.

"A police cordon remains in place and will do for some time while inquiries are carried out.

"Additional patrols will be taking place as a precaution and we'd urge anyone with concerns about this incident to talk to those officers.”

Any witnesses with information that may help can call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221032125.