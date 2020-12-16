Muriel, 91, receives Covid-19 vaccine in Weston-super-Mare

Published: 6:34 AM December 16, 2020

Muriel is one of the first people to receive a Covid-19 vaccine in North Somerset. - Credit: NHS Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire CCG

A 91-year-old woman is one of the first people to receive a Covid-19 vaccine after its roll-out began in North Somerset.

Muriel attended the Riverbank Medical Centre, in Weston to receive the Pfizer vaccine yesterday (Tuesday) which marked the first day of GP-led vaccinations in Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire this week.



As well as the medical centre in Walford Avenue, sites administering vaccinations as part of the Wave One GP-led programme this week include Pudding Pie Lane Surgery, in Langford.

People aged 80 and over, as well as those in community services and care home workers will be the first to be invited to get the jab, with local people urged to wait for their GP surgery to call them.

Deputy leader of North Somerset Council and executive member for adult care and health, Mike Bell, said: “Great work from Riverbank Medical Centre in Weston, who are part of the first wave of Covid-19 vaccinations this week.

“Fantastic to see this work progressing as the priority groups get vaccinated first. Big thumbs up from and for Muriel.”