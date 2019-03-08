Video

VIDEO: Muscle Bi-Plane raises curtain on Weston Air Festival 2019

Red Arrows arriving over the Weston Wheel for the air show. Picture: Christopher Field. (c) copyright newzulu.com

Visitors to Weston-super-Mare seafront today (Friday) will have already heard the familiar sound of a roaring aeroplane.

Rich Goodwin returned with the Muscle Bi-Plane to raise the curtain on the Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend.

The plane could be spotted zipping through the sky above the Grand Pier, leaving a trail of smoke in its tracks.

The Mercury also caught up with Andrew Holly from Exclusive Balloons to talk about the first Balloons On The Beach event which will see 30 hot air balloons ascend into the sky.

