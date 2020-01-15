Museum to exhibit 250-year history of Weston

One of the galleries at Weston Museum. Archant

Weston Museum will be showcasing the development of Weston over the past 250 years from next month.

The exhibition - From Village to Town - will be at the museum, in Burlington Street, from February 2 to May 9.

Created by the South West Heritage Trust in partnership with North Somerset Council and Historic England, it will bring together objects, images and film to tell the story of Weston.

It expands on Historic England's new publication 'Weston-super-Mare: The Town and Its Seaside Heritage', which celebrates the transformation of Weston from a small village to a busy seaside resort.

The display will explore how the population rose from around 100 to almost 20,000, and its handful of fishermen's cottages became a warren of terraces, crescents and villas constructed using the local stone.

It also explores the arrival of the railway in 1841 and its popularity with holidaymakers arriving by steamer from South Wales.