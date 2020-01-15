Advanced search

Museum to exhibit 250-year history of Weston

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 January 2020

One of the galleries at Weston Museum.

One of the galleries at Weston Museum.

Archant

Weston Museum will be showcasing the development of Weston over the past 250 years from next month.

The exhibition - From Village to Town - will be at the museum, in Burlington Street, from February 2 to May 9.

Created by the South West Heritage Trust in partnership with North Somerset Council and Historic England, it will bring together objects, images and film to tell the story of Weston.

It expands on Historic England's new publication 'Weston-super-Mare: The Town and Its Seaside Heritage', which celebrates the transformation of Weston from a small village to a busy seaside resort.

The display will explore how the population rose from around 100 to almost 20,000, and its handful of fishermen's cottages became a warren of terraces, crescents and villas constructed using the local stone.

It also explores the arrival of the railway in 1841 and its popularity with holidaymakers arriving by steamer from South Wales.

Most Read

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Most Read

Rugby: Winscombe 26 Barton Hill 28

Will Thomas attacks for Winscombe (pic John Podpadec)

WIN: Tickets to Living Spit’s performance of Swan Lake

Living Spit will perform Swan Lake. Picture: Living Spit

Works begin on traffic-free, £47k cycleway in Weston

The Brean Down cycle way has been popular since it opened in 2017.

Severely disabled man totals neighbour’s car with crutches

Moor Lane in Hutton. Picture: Google

New homes and GP surgery plans shelved

The proposed development off Bleadon Road. Picture: Sutherland Property and Legal Services

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Organisations recognised for supporting mothers across North Somerset

The organisations have been recognised for the quality of service and support they provide to mothers. Picture: NSCP

Overwhelming support for special school expansion

Baytree School at Locking Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

New baby and toddler group for Banwell

Tumble Time Tots meet on Thursdays in Banwell.

Thatchers introduces first alcohol-free cider

Thatchers Zero.

Museum to exhibit 250-year history of Weston

One of the galleries at Weston Museum.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists