PICTURES: Music At The Rec success in Somerset town

PUBLISHED: 09:00 09 August 2019

Music At The Rec in full swing in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mark Atherton

Revellers flocked to Highbridge to enjoy a music festival.

Music At The Rec in full swing in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMusic At The Rec in full swing in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Music At The Rec was held at Southwell Gardens on August 4, with people enjoying an afternoon of live music and entertainment.

There were also real ales, ciders, ice creams and burgers on sale, as well as a kids zone where children could play.

Bands including 3 Hard Boiled Eggs, The Lampells and The Railway Sleepers performed during the concert, and rain did not dampen the spirits of those attending.

Other singers include Mel and Ollie from Drop The Mic and Keith O'Connell who also took to the stage on the day.

Music At The Rec in full swing in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMusic At The Rec in full swing in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Music At The Rec was organised by Burnham Cultural Arts Development Society (CADS), which is in its 22nd season of running its events in Burnham and Highbridge.

The group was founded in 1997.

Music At The Rec in full swing in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMusic At The Rec in full swing in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Music At The Rec in full swing in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMusic At The Rec in full swing in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Music At The Rec in full swing in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMusic At The Rec in full swing in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Music At The Rec in full swing in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTONMusic At The Rec in full swing in Highbridge. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

