Music school in village approved

The music school will be based in the former Betfred shop. - Credit: Google Maps

The community has rallied behind plans to give an 'eyesore' betting shop in Yatton a new lease of life.

The old Betfred bookies in High Street is set to become the Note Warehouse, a private music school offering one-to-one lessons, plus a coffee shop serving tea and cakes.

The plans were submitted by mezzo-soprano Hollie-Ann Bangham, who studied at the Royal Northern College of Music and has performed across Europe.

Parish councillors said the new use would create a cultural hub and 'make excellent use of a quite dilapidated empty shop in the heart of the village'.

They were impressed by plans for soundproof pods to insulate the noise from budding musicians.

The plans were supported by 25 people, who said the music school will be a 'tremendous asset' and a 'wonderful idea'.

A Yatton Music Society spokesman said: “There is an appetite for local live quality music and the society has more than 100 members, the proposed music school will create a pool of budding musicians who may choose to go on to professional careers in the music industry.”

The new business is expected to create two full-time and eight part-time jobs. All 12 parking spaces will be retained.

The application was approved this week by North Somerset Council.