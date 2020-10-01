Free entry to Weston’s Grand Pier for locals

For its 10th anniversary, the Weston Grand Pier will be free to nearby residents. Weston Grand Pier

People living in Weston and nearby villages will be able to visit the pier for free again, thanks to a new loyalty card.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The original Grand Pier was burned down in 1930. The original Grand Pier was burned down in 1930.

The Grand Pier will release its My Grand Pier card giving residents free access to the Weston attraction in celebration of 10 years since its reopening.

Owners Kerry and Michelle Michael introduced the £1 entrance free for adults and children in 2014 to pay towards the pier’s maintenance costs.

The previous Grand Pier was free to Weston residents before a £1 entrance fee was introduced. The previous Grand Pier was free to Weston residents before a £1 entrance fee was introduced.

They now want to reward loyal residents for their support by offering free entry to the attraction.

The Grand Pier’s head of operations, Remy Haudecoeur, said: “We want to celebrate 10 years of the new pier pavilion opening and decided there was no better way to do that than to give something back to our

The My Grand Pier Card will be available from October 10. The My Grand Pier Card will be available from October 10.

loyal residents with the My Grand Pier card.

“We are proud to celebrate the history of our wonderful Grand Pier and since the original pier opened in 1904 the historic landmark has been a great source of pride, honour and enjoyment for Weston.”

Those within the BS22, BS23, BS24, BS29 postcodes are eligible for the card and stands will be on Weston High Street throughout October and November to enable people to pick one up.

Visitors can also pick up a card at the pier’s store.

Card holders will also be offered a variety of monthly discounts and rewards, ranging from food and drink to ride prices.

Remy added: “Footfall has been above expectation (at the Grand Pier) during a very stressful time.

“The support has been incredible throughout lockdown and the past decade so we need to make Weston feel happy again.

“Families should have a free pavilion to walk on for years to come with their kids and eventual grandkids – this is a family place.”

A photography exhibit will also take place during October, telling the Grand Pier’s story since its opening in 1904.

The Grand Pier first opened in 1904. The first pier was destroyed by a fire in 1930, before being competely rebuilt in 1933.

This Grand Pier was destroyed by a fire in 2008 and the third attraction, which people can visit today, was rebuilt 10 years ago.

The My Grand Pier Card will be available from October 10.