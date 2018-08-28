Showcase enables disabled people to have a voice in their community
PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 January 2019
Archant
Disabled people from Weston-super-Mare tried out a wide range of sporting activities and assistive technology at an event run by Leonard Cheshire.
Mayor Mike Lyall and North Somerset chairman David Jolley cutting the cake with Lora Tanner a Leonard Cheshire local campaigns officer and Project sessional worker Michelle Duford at the My Voice, My Choice disability showcase. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
The charity held a showcase at Locking Castle Church to enable disabled people to speak out about the issues they face in the community.
Guests were also able to fnd out about volunteering, education, employment, transport, access, safety, activities and health services availble to them.
The showcase was part of the Big Lottery funded initiative My Voice, My Choice, which saw Leonard Cheshire run a series of workshops for disabled people.
Leonard Cheshire’s local campaigns officer Lora Tanner said: “This project has been an incredible journey for people to not only discover more about their local community and how they may wish to improve things but also an opportunity to discover new skills.”
Jane Blinco demonstrating assistive technology at the My Voice, My Choice disability showcase. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Lauren Smith promoting autisum awarness at the My Voice, My Choice disability showcase. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Project sessional worker Michelle Duford with Diana Rudge and Belinda Rice from the Notable Club at the My Voice, My Choice disability showcase. Picture: MARK ATHERTON