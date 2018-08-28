Showcase enables disabled people to have a voice in their community

Disabled people from Weston-super-Mare tried out a wide range of sporting activities and assistive technology at an event run by Leonard Cheshire.

The charity held a showcase at Locking Castle Church to enable disabled people to speak out about the issues they face in the community.

Guests were also able to fnd out about volunteering, education, employment, transport, access, safety, activities and health services availble to them.

The showcase was part of the Big Lottery funded initiative My Voice, My Choice, which saw Leonard Cheshire run a series of workshops for disabled people.

Leonard Cheshire’s local campaigns officer Lora Tanner said: “This project has been an incredible journey for people to not only discover more about their local community and how they may wish to improve things but also an opportunity to discover new skills.”

