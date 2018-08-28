Advanced search

Showcase to enable disabled people to voice their views

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 January 2019

The My Voice, My Choice events have been run by Leonard Cheshire to improve the lives of disabled people.

Archant

Disabled people from Weston-super-Mare are being invited to a showcase to speak up about the issues they face in their communities.

The My Voice, My Choice event will take place at Locking Castle Church, in Jasmine Way, on Wednesday from 10am-1pm.

All disabled people in Weston are welcome and visitors will also be able to find out about local and national services available to them.

The event will cover volunteering, education, employment, transport, access, safety, lifestyle and health.

My Voice, My Choice is run by leading charity Leonard Cheshire, which hosted a series of workshops last year to give disabled people the chance to highlight issues they face in their communities.

Leonard Cheshire’s campaigns officer Lora Tanner said: “This project has been an incredible journey for people to not only discover more about their local community and how they may wish to improve things but also an opportunity to discover new skills.

“We’ve seen confidence growing through workshop discussions, friendships have been made and participants now have the understanding that their voice counts and needs to be heard.”

The disabled people who took part in the workshops will attend the showcase, along with exhibitors from groups such as The Notable Club, Parent Carers Working Together, North Somerset Council, Avon and Somerset police, and Weston General Hospital.

There will also be light refreshments, inclusive sporting activities and assistive technology on show at the event.

