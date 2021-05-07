Mystery of hillside artwork in Somerset village revealed

Published: 11:17 AM May 7, 2021

Following a week of speculation surrounding the ‘terrifying’ figure spotted on the edge of a steep embankment in Shipham, the secret has finally been unveiled.

The glowing artwork appeared on the Mendip Hills a week ago and now its owners have come forward to explain its presence.

The imposing artwork is a Lycan, a creature similar to a werewolf. - Credit: Capcom

Japanese video game developer, Capcom, has claimed ownership of the figure, which celebrates today's (Friday's) launch of the company’s latest game, Resident Evil Village.

The imposing artwork, a Lycan - a creature similar to a werewolf - is 58 metres high, more than 100 metres long was created in less than 24 hours, which was spotted by visitors and passers-by over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The giant installation appeared in a glow mysteriously overnight and is nestled between secluded villages in Somerset on the Blackdown Hills.

It was created at night to depict one of the enemies in Resident Evil Village and the artwork mirrors the storyline of the latest game, which follows protagonist Ethan as he seeks to uncover mysterious horrors that plague a once peaceful village.

The Lycan, known for possessing superior strength, reflexes and speed, has become the addition to more than 50 chalk figures now scattered across the English countryside.

Producer of Resident Evil Village at Capcom, Tsuyoshi Kanda, said: “The Resident Evil series celebrated its 25th anniversary in March 2021, and it established the brand-new genre of survival horror in 1990. Since then, Resident Evil as a brand has really saturated the globe and created fans even among those who have never played the games.

“In survival horror games, unlike traditional horror, there is this catharsis from the achievement the player gets from overcoming their fears.

"The franchise is known for introducing some of video games’ most iconic characters and has always tried new things as the series has progressed.

“To celebrate the launch of the latest instalment, Resident Evil Village, we’re thrilled to have brought one of the new, most iconic and fearsome enemies players will encounter within the game to life in a whole new way.”