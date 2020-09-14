Nailsea Charity Walks and Runs to be held virtually

The popular Nailsea Charity Walks and Runs event will take place virtually this year due to an increase in coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

The mass sponsored walk normally takes place in June, but the event was rearranged for October due to the pandemic.

Due to a rise in local cases and tighter restrictions on gatherings, the Rotary Club of Nailsea and Backwell has decided to make the event ‘virtual’.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Nailsea Charity Walks and Runs has, over the past eight years, become a popular and successful feature of the local calendar.

“In view of ever-changing restrictions on movement and Government legislation, the Rotary Club of Nailsea and Backwell has taken the bold decision to make the event ‘virtual’ which minimises contact by avoiding face-to-face registration.

“This is especially relevant as the Scotch Horn Centre, the usual base, will not be available in current circumstances.”

The virtual event means people can now walk or run any of the three routes on October 11, on any other day between October 11-31.

By extending the dates, more people can take part to raise money for good causes.

Every entrant who has provided an email address will receive a map and specific route guidance to enable them to navigate their chosen course.

For those walking or running on October 11, the club will provide signage around the routes.

On October 11, people will still be able to park in the Scotch Horn Leisure Centre car park where Rotary stewards will be available to greet them and see them on their way.

Once the details have been finalised, the club will tell participants how and when to let organisers know they are starting and advise they have returned safely.

A spokesman added: “With an unpredictable pandemic like Covid, it is difficult to firm up on all the arrangements at this time and Rotary will delay making final decisions until a few days before October 11 so that full account can be taken of the prevailing situation at that time.”

Registration can be completed online by logging on to nailsearotary.org and certificates of achievement will be emailed after the event.