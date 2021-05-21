News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Headteacher takes up new role at multi-academy trust

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 2:00 PM May 21, 2021   
CEO of The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT), Neville Coles, and the new head of school improvement at TPLT, Nathan Jenkins.

CEO of The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT), Neville Coles, and the new head of school improvement at TPLT, Nathan Jenkins. - Credit: Shane Dean

A new head of school improvement has started their role at a multi-academy trust this month.

Nathan Jenkins is now in place within the central team at The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) after nearly three years as principal at The King Alfred School An Academy (TKASA). 

Nathan led the Highbridge academy to make it one of the region’s fastest-improving schools and will now help to drive improvements at TKASA, as well as Worle Community School Academy and Priory Community School Academy. 

Nathan said: “I am delighted to take on this role across our schools. 

“These are really exciting days and we are relentlessly driven to make every school brilliant for the benefit of generations of students.” 

Neville Coles, chief executive of TPLT, said: “Nathan is a superb appointment to this role of head of school improvement. He has done an excellent job at TKASA. 

“Our schools have been making significant improvements with a big vision to get even better, and Nathan’s skill, experience and expertise will further help that process.” 

