Headteacher takes up new role at multi-academy trust
- Credit: Shane Dean
A new head of school improvement has started their role at a multi-academy trust this month.
Nathan Jenkins is now in place within the central team at The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) after nearly three years as principal at The King Alfred School An Academy (TKASA).
Nathan led the Highbridge academy to make it one of the region’s fastest-improving schools and will now help to drive improvements at TKASA, as well as Worle Community School Academy and Priory Community School Academy.
Nathan said: “I am delighted to take on this role across our schools.
“These are really exciting days and we are relentlessly driven to make every school brilliant for the benefit of generations of students.”
You may also want to watch:
Neville Coles, chief executive of TPLT, said: “Nathan is a superb appointment to this role of head of school improvement. He has done an excellent job at TKASA.
“Our schools have been making significant improvements with a big vision to get even better, and Nathan’s skill, experience and expertise will further help that process.”
Most Read
- 1 Marine Lake restoration work advances
- 2 Three men arrested after motorbike theft
- 3 Council pushing for fairer funding and support
- 4 Man charged with rape and sexual assaults
- 5 Weston ‘on the up’ after ‘exceptionally challenging year’
- 6 Weston boy, 4, has glass removed from head after skate park fall
- 7 Weston author secures Hollywood deal with third book
- 8 Modern detached house with office in pretty village of Sandford
- 9 Weston 'well underway' with planning for pre-season says manager Bartlett
- 10 Refurbished tennis courts are a huge hit with sports fans